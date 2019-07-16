Home Depot downgraded at Gabelli on valuation

Jul. 16, 2019 12:22 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)HDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • Home Depot (HD -0.6%) edges lower after Gabelli analyst Alvaro Lacayo downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $216 price target, citing valuation that fully reflects the company's quality and anticipated above-market growth over the next three years.
  • Lacayo says HD is among the highest quality names in the firm's coverage but is "currently under-earning due to elevated investment to deepen their competitive advantages and continue to grow share."
  • HD's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.
