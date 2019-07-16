HBO reclaims Emmy-nomination lead from Netflix
- In the prestige-TV battle between HBO (T -0.5%) and Netflix (NFLX +0.5%), HBO reclaimed one crown from Netflix by taking the most Emmy nominations for 2019.
- HBO's 137 nominations breaks its own record of 126 that the premium service received in 2015. Netflix drew 117 nominations this year; HBO and Netflix tied for nominees last year.
- That's thanks in no small part to the return this year of HBO's Game Of Thrones for its final season. The series wrecked its own record for nominations overall and set a record for nominations in a single season, drawing 32 nods (which beats 26 nominations for NYPD Blue in 1994).
- Other standouts for HBO were Chernobyl (19 nominations) and Barry (17). Netflix's entries were led by When They See Us (16 nominations), ahead of Russian Doll, Our Planet, Ozark, Beyonce's Homecoming and GLOW.
- NBC (CMCSA +0.6%) was third with 58 nominations, and Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -0.5%) fourth with 47.