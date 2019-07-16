Bank of New York Mellon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 16, 2019 - Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.92B (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.