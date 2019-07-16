CareDx down 13% on bearish Kerrisdale report
- CareDx (CDNA -12.7%) is down on almost a 5x surge in volume in apparent response to a bearish article from Kerrisdale Capital Management published today in Seeking Alpha.
- Kerrisdale says the company's AlloSure test is not that effective in identifying organ rejection in kidney transplant patients which, it says, will be borne out in an ongoing clinical trial which may prompt Medicare to withdraw its provisional coverage.
- The company's recent financials have been healthy. Q1 revenue was up 85% to $26.0M. Testing services revenue was up 103% to $21.5M. Non-GAAP net income was up 155% to $2.2M.
- For 2019, it expects to generate $113M - 115M in revenue (up from $105M - 107M).