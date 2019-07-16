eBay Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.67B (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EBAY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 4 downward.