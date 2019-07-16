Umpqua Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $301.8M (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UMPQ has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.