Wipro Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WIT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.