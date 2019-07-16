PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems

PG&E (PCG +1.4% ) says it found nearly 10,000 problems with its power equipment, including 1,000 problems that needed immediate action to be made safe, as the company steps up efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking more wildfires.

PG&E says it has repaired nearly all of the 1,000 immediate safety risks such as damaged transmission towers, broken hardware on local distribution poles and leaking transformers in its substations, as well as thousands of other lower-priority risks, but it continues to work through more than 3,700 repairs as California's wildfire season proceeds.

The company unearthed the problems between November and the end of May while inspecting 750K power towers, poles and substations in or near high-fire threat areas.