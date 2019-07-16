Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, abt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.