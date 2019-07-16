Textron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 16, 2019 5:30 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)TXTBy: SA News Team
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (-8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, txt has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.