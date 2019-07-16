Limelight Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.33M (-7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, llnw has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.