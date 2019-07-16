BHP releases world's first LNG-fueled freight tender to ship iron ore
Jul. 16, 2019
- Moving to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions, BHP (BHP -0.3%) has issued the world's first bulk carrier tender for liquefied natural gas-fueled transport for as much as 27M metric tons of its iron ore, or ~10% of its exports.
- BHP says introducing LNG-fueled ships into its maritime supply chain will eliminate nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide emissions and significantly reduce carbon emissions along the busiest bulk transport route globally.
- BHP has "a stewardship role, working with our customers, suppliers and others to influence emissions reductions across the full life cycle of our products," says BHP's VP for maritime and supply chain excellence, adding that the company supports the IMO decision to impose lower limits on sulfur levels in marine fuels.