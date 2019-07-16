First Horizon gains 5.5% on improved outlook, Q2 beat

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) surges 5.5% after Q2 adjusted EPS of 35 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 36 cents; increased from 35 cents in Q1.

Says outlook for 2019 return on tangible equity improves to ~17% vs. prior view of ~16% due to stronger performance across its franchise.

Sees return on assets of 1.20% this year vs. previous view of 1.15% as increased fee income and cost reductions drive improved profitability.

Sees efficiency ratio of 61% vs. prior view of 62% on restructuring actions and expense discipline partly offset by reinvestment.

Q2 net interest income of $303.6M increased 3% Q/Q and fell 2% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.34% improves from Q1's 3.31%, decreases from 3.53% in Q2 2018.

Q2 average loans of $28.7B increases 5% Q/Q and Y/Y.

Average deposits of $32.0B slips 2% from Q1, up 4% Y/Y.

