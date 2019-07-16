U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.73B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, usb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.