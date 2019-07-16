Fed's Powell notes increased economic uncertainties, again

Uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve's U.S. economic outlook have increased, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a conference in Paris today. No surprise there.

His prepared remarks repeat many of his standard talking points -- baseline outlook is still for solid growth in the U.S.; uncertainties, especially over trade developments and global growth, are rising; and the FOMC is carefully monitoring developments.

Also repeats that the Fed "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2% objective."

