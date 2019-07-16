Kinder Morgan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 16, 2019 5:35 PM ET
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.59B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, kmi has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.