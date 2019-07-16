Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cck has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.