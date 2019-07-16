T. Rowe Price to pay for research costs globally - FT

One of the world's largest asset managers, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) becomes the latest fund manager to cover research costs globally, as new regulations in Europe reshape the investment research business.

Starting in January, T. Rowe will pay for third-party research costs globally, the Financial Times reports.

Move is triggered by the EU's Markets in Financial Instrument Directive, or Mifid II, rules that require fund managers to split payments for research and trading.

T. Rowe will pay directly for third-party research from brokers outside the U.S. and in the U.S. will add up the amount spent and reimburse clients.