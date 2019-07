Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of July 21 - 27 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (7/21): International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science, Mexico City (4 days). Merck (NYSE:MRK): Data on MK-8591. ViiV Healthcare (NYSE:GSK)(NYSE:PFE)(OTCPK:SGIOY): Data from Phase 3 TANGO study on dolutegravir/lamivudine regimen in patients switching from TAF-containing three-drug regimen. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): 15 abstracts, including Descovy, Biktarvy, GS-6207 and GS-9620.

MONDAY (7/22): European Neurology Congress, London (3 days). Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH): Phase 2 data on ampreloxetine in symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD): Analyst Day, NYC.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR): Conference call and webcast on Phase 1/2 data on MultiTAA in pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

WEDNESDAY (7/24): Crescita Therapeutics (OTC:CRRTF): Investor presentation webcast.

FRIDAY (7/26): American Society of Retinal Specialists Annual Meeting, Chicago (5 days). Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD): Multiple presentations on SCS Microinjector.