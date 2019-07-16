Trump's tariff threat pushes stocks down

All three major U.S. stock averages slip into the red after President Trump says he could slap more tariffs on China, reminding investors that a resolution to the China-U.S. trade dispute is still a worry.

The Dow falls 0.1% , the Nasdaq declines 0.5% , and the S&P 500 slips 0.4% .

Crude oil, which had been flat at about noon ET, slides 3.6% to $57.44 per barrel.

The 10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis points to 2.115%; earlier it had been up 4 bps to 2.131%.