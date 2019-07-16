Spotify slides on Apple's podcast plans - report

Update with more info from Bloomberg's report:

Apple execs have reached out to media companies and reps about buying exclusive rights to podcasts, but the company has yet to define its strategy.

Spotify has recently pushed harder into podcasts with the acquisitions of the studios Parcast and Gimlet.

Apple (AAPL -0.6% ) plans to fund original podcasts to take on Spotify (SPOT -2% ), according to Bloomberg sources.

The competitors have a tense relationship that includes Spotify filing an antitrust claim against the tech giant in Europe.

Last week, the FT reported that Amazon has the fastest growing music service with its paid membership starting to narrow the gap with market leader Spotify.