Comscore to serve TV ratings to Block Communications

Comscore (SCOR -4.1%) has sealed a new partnership to provide Block Communications with ratings services for stations in Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio.
Stations in Decatur, Ill., and Lima, Ohio, will use Comscore measurement exclusively.
As a part of the deal, Block will also use Comscore's automotive audience data as currency.
"Now is the time for Block to become engaged in using Comscore as a primary currency; several of our markets will be using Comscore exclusively and all of our stations are excited to have access to their Advanced Automotive ratings," says WDRB Media's Barry Fulmer.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox