Comscore to serve TV ratings to Block Communications

Comscore (SCOR -4.1% ) has sealed a new partnership to provide Block Communications with ratings services for stations in Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio.

Stations in Decatur, Ill., and Lima, Ohio, will use Comscore measurement exclusively.

As a part of the deal, Block will also use Comscore's automotive audience data as currency.

"Now is the time for Block to become engaged in using Comscore as a primary currency; several of our markets will be using Comscore exclusively and all of our stations are excited to have access to their Advanced Automotive ratings," says WDRB Media's Barry Fulmer.