GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership

McDonald's (MCD -0.2% ) teams up with DoorDash (DOORD) in a blow to former exclusive partner Uber Eats (UBER -0.8% ). Peers GrubHub (GRUB -2.4% ) and Waitr (WTRH -5.2% ) are falling on the news.

DoorDash deliveries will start in Houston on July 29 with 200 local McDonald's locations participating. If the test program is successful, the deliveries will roll out nationwide.

MCD attributes the deal to DoorDash's scale, which has contract workers within driving distance of around 80% of U.S. households.

WSJ sources say McDonald's has opened up conversations with other food delivery companies.