Silver rallies to highest finish since February

Silver names surge as the metal settled +2% to a four-month high $15.67/oz. on chart-based buying interest and bargain hunting; SLV +1.3%.
"Silver behaved more like an industrial metal" today, helped by hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and better than expected U.S. retail sales numbers, says Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants.
Among silver-focused names: FSM +15%, EXK +9.7%, AG +8.6%, PAAS +6.3%, USAS +6.2%, MAG +5.4%, SVM +4.9%, WPM +2.1%, HL +1.2%.
ETFs: SLV, AGQ, PSLV, SIL, USLV, SIVR, ZSL, SLVO, SILJ, SLVP, DSLV, DBS, USV, SHNY
