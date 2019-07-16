Silver rallies to highest finish since February

Silver names surge as the metal settled +2% to a four-month high $15.67/oz. on chart-based buying interest and bargain hunting; SLV +1.3% .

"Silver behaved more like an industrial metal" today, helped by hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and better than expected U.S. retail sales numbers, says Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants.

Among silver-focused names: FSM +15% , EXK +9.7% , AG +8.6% , PAAS +6.3% , USAS +6.2% , MAG +5.4% , SVM +4.9% , WPM +2.1% , HL +1.2% .

ETFs: SLV, AGQ, PSLV, SIL, USLV, SIVR, ZSL, SLVO, SILJ, SLVP, DSLV, DBS, USV, SHNY