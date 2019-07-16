Commodities  | On the Move

Silver rallies to highest finish since February

|About: iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)|By:, SA News Editor

Silver names surge as the metal settled +2% to a four-month high $15.67/oz. on chart-based buying interest and bargain hunting; SLV +1.3%.

"Silver behaved more like an industrial metal" today, helped by hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and better than expected U.S. retail sales numbers, says Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants.

Among silver-focused names: FSM +15%, EXK +9.7%, AG +8.6%, PAAS +6.3%, USAS +6.2%, MAG +5.4%, SVM +4.9%, WPM +2.1%, HL +1.2%.

ETFs: SLV, AGQ, PSLV, SIL, USLV, SIVR, ZSL, SLVO, SILJ, SLVP, DSLV, DBS, USV, SHNY

