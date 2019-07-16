T-Mobile, Taco Bell team on 'T-MoBell' store promotion

In a step away from the merger news dominating its fate, T-Mobile (TMUS -0.3% ) has teamed up with Taco Bell for its latest promotion, to open "T-MoBell" temporary stores to offer tacos and smartphones.

The stores in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago will open July 23 for three days, with free food, merchandise and a raffle for a year of free tacos.

The move marks an extension of an arrangement where T-Mobile subscribers get free Taco Bell food each wek on T-Mobile Tuesdays.