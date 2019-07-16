BB&T, SunTrust pledges $60B to low-, moderate-income communities

BB&T (BBT -0.5%) and SunTrust Banks (STI -0.4%) unveils a plan to lend or invest $60B to low- and moderate-income borrowers and in LMI communities over a three-year period from 2020 to 2022.
Named the Trust Bank Community Benefits Plan (with Truist being the name BB&T and SunTrust will adopt after their merger), the commitment includes:
$31B for home purchase mortgage loans to LMI borrowers, LMI geographies, minority borrowers, and/or majority-minority geographies;
$17.2B in Community Development Lending to support affordable housing development, small business growth lending to nonprofits that support the LMI community.
The combined bank plans to open at least 15 new branches in LMI and/or majority minority communities across its future footprint.
Previously: BB&T, SunTrust pick a new name (June 12)
