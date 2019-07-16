Turquoise Hill plunges to all-time lows on Oyu Tolgoi troubles

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -42%) sink to historic depths on news that steady-state production from the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia could be delayed 16-30 months from the original estimate while the capital cost of the mine expansion project could soar as much as $1.9B over expectations of $5.3B.
Executives from TRQ majority owner Rio Tinto (RIO -1.9%) say a final mining plan with cost estimates and production timelines probably will not be ready until H2 2020.
Among TRQ's Q2 production results, copper fell 0.6% Y/Y to 39.1K metric tons, gold output gained 43% to 71.8K oz. and mill throughput rose 2.3% Y/Y and 12.3% Q/Q.
The transition from mining Phase 4A to Phase 4B and stockpiles resulted in lower copper head grade of 0.46% vs. 0.57% in Q1 and lower gold head grade of 0.31g/t vs. 0.58g/t in Q1 as well as Q/Q decreases in production of concentrate (-14%), copper (-14.6%) and gold (-40%).
TRQ says it expects copper and gold grades will decline through the year but maintains it is "well positioned to meet its 2019 copper and gold production guidance."
