NY governor signs bill raising tobacco, e-cig age to 21

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation boosting the minimum sales age for tobacco and electronic cigarette products to 21 from 18.

The bill will take effect 120 days after becoming law.

"By raising the smoking age from 18 to 21, we can stop cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people in the first place and prevent an entire generation of New Yorkers from forming costly and potentially deadly addictions," Cuomo said.

