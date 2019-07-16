Royal Gold downgraded, Wheaton upgraded at Barclays in mixed gold view

Barclays raises its gold price/NAV multiples by ~20% but nevertheless is "somewhat cautious of a retracement" and is "not calling for unbridled upside."

Even so, Barclays analysts led by Matthew Murphy continue to see upside re-rate potential from Newmont Mining (NEM -1.4% ) and Kinross Gold (KGC -0.5% ), saying the miners will need to reinvest in operations after years of depleting their capital base, but with the gold price allowing for margin expansion, they may be able to deliver the delicate balance of modest free cash flow while also reinvesting in exploration and growth, thereby justifying higher multiples.

Top quality names have seen significant multiple inflation, Murphy says, with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM -0.6% ), Franco Nevada (FNV -1.2% ) and Royal Gold (RGLD -1.2% ) trading at an average of 2.02x P/NAV vs. peers at 1.28x.

As a result, Barclays downgrades RGLD to Underweight from Equal Weight, saying the 35% rally over recent weeks is overdone, and Barrick Gold (GOLD -1.4% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight on valuation.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +2.3% ) is upgraded to Overweight as Barclays' preferred streamer on valuation.

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, GOEX, SGDM, ASA, RING, GOAU, GDXX, GDXS