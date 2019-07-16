Former REIT manager, execs to pay $60M in SEC settlement

AR Capital LLC, its founder Nicholas Schrorsch and its former CFO, Brian Block, were charged by the SEC for wrongfully obtaining millions of dollars related to two separate mergers between REITs that were sponsored and externally managed by AR Capital.

Between late 2012 and early 2014, AR Capital arranged for American Realty Capital Properties (BATS:ARCM) to merge with two publicly held, non-traded REITs.

SEC alleges that AR Capital, Schorsch, and Block inflated an incentive fee in both mergers.

The improper calculation allowed them to obtain approximately 2.92M additional ARCP operating partnership units as part of their incentive-based compensation.

The complaint also alleges that the defendants wrongfully obtained at least $7.27M in unsupported charges from asset purchase and sale agreements that were related to the mergers.

The defendants didn't admit or deny allegations in settling the complaint.