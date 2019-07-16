Sierra Metals reports improved Q2 copper, lead production

Sierra Metals (SMTS) says its Q2 production of copper and lead both rose from the year-ago quarter on improved head grades.

SMTS says copper production rose 13% Y/Y to 9.7M lbs. and lead output increased 14% to 8.1M lbs., while zinc production fell 18% Y/Y to 16.6M lbs.

The company says zinc output at its Yauricocha mine in Peru fell 18% to 16.6M lbs., largely because of a 12-day strike, but improved head grades raised copper production at the mine 17% to 4.5M lbs. and lead output 16% to 7.9M lbs.

SMTS maintains its 2019 guidance of 45M-50.4M lbs. of copper, 25.5M-28.6M lbs. of lead and 72.4M-81.1M lbs. of zinc.