Interactive Brokers Q2 hurt by lower commissions revenue

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Q2 comprehensive income of 46 cents per share fell short of the average analyst estimate of 49 cents.

Compares with 39 cents in the year-ago period.

Interactive Brokers -0.8% in after-hours trading.

Q2 net revenue of $413M misses the consensus estimate of $451.0M and declined form $445M in the year-ago quarter.

Electronic brokerage segment income before income taxes increased 7% to $302M from a year ago; net revenue rose 7% to $473M on higher net interest and other income, partly offset by a 4% decline in commissions revenue.

Customer accounts increased 19% Y/Y to 645K and customer equity increased 14% Y/Y to $153.1B; total DARTs for cleared and execution-only customers rose 4% Y/Y to 828K thousand. Cleared DARTs were 740K, slightly higher than a year ago.

Market-making segment income before income taxes increased 22% Y/Y to $11M.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

