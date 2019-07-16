CSX slips after missing Q2 earnings, cutting full-year revenue guidance
Jul. 16, 2019 4:19 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)CSXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) -4.8% after-hours as Q2 earnings fell short of analyst consensus estimates and revenues slipped 1% as Merchandise growth was offset by Intermodal weakness.
- Q2 expenses fell 3% Y/Y to $1.76B, driven by continued efficiency gains and volume-related savings, and operating income rose 2% to $1.31B from $1.28B in the prior-year quarter.
- CSX lowers FY 2019 revenue guidance, seeing a 1%-2% decline equating to $12B-$12.13B vs. $12.47B analyst consensus estimate and the company's previous outlook for full-year revenue to grow by low single digits.
- CSX also says its operating ratio set a company Q2 record of 57.4%, improved from 58.6% a year ago.