United Airlines gains on Q2 beats, $3B buyback

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) gains 0.8% after Q2 results beat on revenue and EPS. The raised FY19 outlook has in-line earnings of $10.50 to $12 per share (was: $10-12; consensus: $11.47). Capacity is now expected to grow between 3 and 4% for the year, down from the prior 4% to 5%.

For Q3, UAL expects consolidated PRASM growth of 0.5% to 2.5% with adjusted pre-tax margin between 10% and 12% and capacity up 2% to 3%.

Q2 consolidated PRASM was up 2.5% Y/Y while CASM dipped 0.4%.

The company's board authorizes a new $3B share repurchase program.

Earnings call starts at 10:30 AM tomorrow with a webcast here.

Press release.