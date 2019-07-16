Fidelity National Q2 beats estimates; shares fall

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Q2 adjusted net earnings of $255M , or 92 cents per share, increased from $239M, or 86 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Per-share figure beats the consensus estimate of 86 cents.

Fidelity National falls 2.6% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total revenue of $2.14B exceeded the average analyst estimate of $2.08B and improved from $2.09B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 title adjusted pretax earnings of $363M increased from $337M a year ago; adjusted pretax title margin of 17.7% compares with 17.1% in Q2 2018.

Q2 purchase orders opened decreased 2% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed decreased 6% on a daily basis vs. the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on July 17 at 11:00 AM ET.

