Stocks slip from records, dragged down by energy

Stocks pulled back modestly from record highs after Pres. Trump said there was "a long way to go" toward making trade progress between China and the U.S.

The Dow set a new all-time high in the early going amid positive reactions to earnings reports from big banks including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, but the gains failed to extend to the broader market.

Energy (-1.1%) was the biggest loser among the S&P stock sectors, pressured by lower oil prices after Secretary of State Pompeo said Iran was ready to negotiate on its missile program; August WTI crude settled -3.3% to $57.62/bbl.

On the plus side, the industrials sector (+0.7%) was helped by gains in the transport stocks after JB Hunt delivered positive earnings results and an upbeat H2 outlook; the Dow Jones Transportation Average jumped 1.8%.

Separately, dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and Chicago Fed President Evans affirmed expectations for at least a 25-bp rate cut at the July 30-31 FOMC meeting, although prospects for a 50-bp rate cut or further rate cuts beyond this month remain unclear.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, lifting both the two-year and 10-year yields by 3 bps to 1.86% and 2.12%, respectively.