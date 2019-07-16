Whiting Petroleum names former Callon exec Loeffler as CFO

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) selects Correne Loeffler as its new CFO, effective Aug. 1, succeeding Michael Stevens, who is stepping down after an 18-year career with the company.

Loeffler brings 14 years of financial experience in the oil and natural gas industry to the position, most recently as VP of Finance at Callon Petroleum during 2017-19; previously, she spent 1 years at JPMorgan Securities' Corporate Client Bank Group.

Stevens joined WLL in 2001 and was named CFO in 2005 and Senior VP in 2015.