U.S. crude supply fell 1.4M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 1.4M barrels of oil for the week ending July 12, following an 8.13M-barrel draw in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 476K barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 6.22M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.12M barrels.

WTI crude futures at $57.59/bbl were little changed by the data; today's front-month settlement price was $57.62/bbl.

