Fulton Financial Q2 NIM slips as cost of funds increase

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Q2 net interest margin of 3.44% fell by 5 basis points as a 6 bps increase in the average cost of funds outpaced a 2 bps increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

Q2 net interest income of $164.5M increased 0.8% Q/Q on balance sheet growth and an additional day in the quarter.

Q2 net income of $59.8M, or 35 cents per share, increased from $56.7M, or 33 cents in Q1; current quarter EPS beat the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $5.0M fell slightly from $5.1M in Q1.

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity increased to 13.6% from 13.28% in Q1.

