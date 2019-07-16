Cintas gains 6.0% after fiscal Q4 beats; introduces FY2020 guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) rises 6.0% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.07 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.93 and improved from $1.77 in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter ended May 31, 2019 increased 7.4% Y/Y to $1.79B, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78B.

Issues FY2020 revenue guidance of $7.24B-$7.31B; consensus estimate of $7.28B.

Sees FY2020 EPS from continuing operations of $8.30-$8.45; compares with consensus estimate of $8.32.

Fiscal Q4 gross margin of 45.9% increased from 45.1% a year ago, with uniform rental and facility services operating segment gross margin improving 100 basis points from FYQ4 2018 to 46.0% and first aid and safety services operating segment gross margin improving 70 basis points to 47.7%.

Previously: Cintas EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (July 16)