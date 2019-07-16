Telenor buying back 400,000 shares

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) is buying back 400,000 shares at 174.40 kroner each.

That's part of an ongoing repurchase program executed in May that covers up to 43M shares (19.8M shares in the market, up to 23.2M shares from the Norwegian state).

The company's shares fell 4.4% today in U.S. trading after it cut its full-year outlook on phone and data revenues to flat vs. a previous forecast for a 2% gain, and reduced expectations for earnings to a low single-digit decline vs. a 1-3% gain.