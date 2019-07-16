J.B. Hunt's Q2 results, comments ease fears of major transport downturn

J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) jumped 5.5% in today's trade after Q2 results were not as bad as feared, as a soft freight market amid slower economic growth had set up low expectations.

Other transportation stocks also rallied, helping lift the Dow Jones Transportation Index by 1.8%: KNX +6.3% , XPO +5.6% , SNDR +4.4% , CVTI +4.1% , R +3.7% , WERN +3.6% , LSTR +2.8% , YRCW +2% , HUBG +1.9% , SAIA +1.5% , RRTS +1.2% .

JBHT also offered a relatively upbeat outlook, saying it expects intermodal cargo volume will improve in H2 and reverse an H1 slide in truckloads, easing concerns that the trucking industry's slump will get worse.

“No doom, no gloom and a glimmer of hope,” said Cowen analyst Jason Seidl after the results.

Seidl also noted Q2 revenues in JBHT's Dedicated Contract Services unit, which provides outsourced trucking services, surged 28% Y/Y to a better than expected $680M, which he believes is a good sign for other companies such as KNX and HUBG that offer similar services.

BMO Capital's Fadi Chamoun reiterates his Market Perform rating, saying Q2 expectations were "more pessimistic than what was reported," but he remains concerned about weak demand and decelerating pricing.

