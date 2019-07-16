Nu Skin -19% AH after slashing guidance

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) now expects Q2 EPS in the range of of $0.82- $0.84 vs. a consensus of $0.93; Revenue in the range of $622M - $623M vs. a consensus of $671.81M.

The company's revised revenue outlook for 2019 is $2.48 to $2.52B (cons. $2.77B) and EPS of $3.20 to $3.35 (cons. $3.94).

"We are adjusting our guidance for the year primarily due to a reduced revenue outlook in Mainland China following the government's 100-day campaign to review and inspect the health products and direct selling industries," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer.