DoJ seeks pause of antitrust ruling against Qualcomm

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) +5.4% after-hours as the U.S. Department of Justice asks a federal appeals court to pause enforcement of the May antitrust ruling that would force the company to change how it licenses its patents, citing support from the Energy Department and Defense Department.

"For DoD, Qualcomm is a key player both in terms of its trusted supply chain and as a leader in innovation, and it would be impossible to replace Qualcomm’s critical role in 5G technology in the short term," Defense Under Secretary Ellen Lord wrote in a filing made in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Justice Department says QCOM likely will win its appeal of the May ruling because Judge Koh, who found the company's license practices were anti-competitive, ignored established antitrust principles and imposed an overly broad remedy.