FortisBC wins long-term contract to supply LNG for China

FortisBC Energy (NYSE:FTS) says it has secured Canada's first long-term supply agreement to produce liquefied natural gas for export to China.

Under the two-year agreement with China's Top Speed Energy, FortisBC will ship 53K metric tons of LNG from its Tilbury facility in British Columbia to China by summer 2021.

FortisBC has been supplying LNG to customers for export to China on a spot basis since 2017.

The contract is "an encouraging step for Canada's LNG export industry," says Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources.