Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits - FP

Some Alberta natural gas companies are proposing a plan to the provincial government to voluntarily limit production even as their oil-focused counterparts are looking for a way out of the limits imposed on them, Financial Post reports.

A group of five natural gas producers including Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) as well as top pipeline operator TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) reportedly have been meeting with Alberta government representatives since the beginning of the year to work out a solution on how to fix the province's troubled gas industry.

After months of infighting, a truce between the producers and TC has been reached, according to the report, and a proposal is before Dale Nally, Alberta's associate minister of natural gas, that would allow producers to voluntarily scale back production during maintenance periods on TC's pipelines in exchange for royalty credits.

"These changes will result in an improved line of sight, especially for natural gas producers to plan their capital programs, thereby increasing future employment and investment in Alberta," says Advantage Oil and Gas (OTC:AAVVF) CEO Andy Mah, adding the plan "is not a curtailment" on production.