Taronis Tech surges on plan to spin off gas business

Taronis Technologies (TRNX +28.6% ) has nearly doubled over the past two days after announcing plans to spin off its Taronis Fuels subsidiary, which operates its MagneGas Welding Supply retail business.

Under terms of the proposed spinoff, investors would receive one share of Taronis Fuels common stock for each TRNX share they own.

Separately, TRNX says it successfully completed a commercial pilot for its water decontamination technology for the remediation of cyanobacteria.

The pilot project was the treatment of a cyanobacteria blue green algae bloom at Hibiscus Lake in Clearwater, Fla.