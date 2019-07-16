Mallinckrodt bails on mid-stage study of Acthar Gel in ALS

Citing safety concerns, Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) terminates its Phase 2b clinical trial, PENNANT, evaluating Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The specific issue was a higher-than-expected rate of pneumonia in the treatment group compared to the placebo group.

Another factor was the lack of a clear efficacy signal. The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board noted that there was not a great enough proportion of subjects who completed week 36 to provide a definitive determination of a treatment effect.