U.S. to withhold F-35 fighters from Turkey

Putting new strains on NATO, the U.S. will begin withholding sales of the advanced F-35 to Turkey after Ankara received the new S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), which derives around 30% of its sales from the F-35, has played down the impact of Turkey’s potential ejection from the program in recent weeks, saying other countries are awaiting planes that would have been sold to Turkey.

The development stands to affect the Turkish economy, however, with many local companies manufacturing hundreds of parts for the fighter.