China may sanction U.S. over Obama-era tariffs

The Trump administration is blasting a WTO decision that could let China levy sanctions on the U.S. if the latter doesn't recalculate its anti-subsidy tariffs dating to 2007.

The surprise is that the case dates back to the Obama-era and is unrelated to the current levies slapped on $250B in Chinese goods.

The U.S. had slapped anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese exports including solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders and aluminum extrusions - exports that it valued at $7.3B at the time.